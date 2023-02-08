Marc Anthony’s son and his girlfriend share details of stunning wedding

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding was the stuff of fairy tales. The couple celebrated their big day on January 28, accompanied by some of their closest loved ones, among them, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, Marc Anthony’s sons from an earlier marriage with Dayanara Torres.

©Official photography: Alan Silfen



Ferreira and Anthony married on January 28

Ryan and Cristian attended the wedding with their girlfriends, Alexia Bobryk and Kylie Jane Marco, who shared some photos of the special day highlighting how intimate and beautiful the date was.

©Alexia Bobryk



Bobryk and Muñiz

Bobryk, Ryan’s girlfriend, shared some photos on her Instagram, showing some of the fun they had over the course of the day. “Celebrating love,” she captioned the post, which shows her posing alongside Ryan while wearing a black long-sleeve dress. Ryan wore glasses and a suit, looking very much like his father.

©@alexiabobryk



She also shared a sweet moment between father and son

Other photos in her post showed Marc Anthony smiling at his son, and then posing alongside Ferreira, with the two looking happy and smiling at eachother.

©@alexiabobryk



A view of the guests

Bobryk also shared a view of the guests at the wedding, including Anthony’s father, Felipe Muñiz, David, Victoria, and Cruz Beckham, and behind them, Ryan and Cristian Muñiz. In one of the last rows of the image, Salma Hayek can be spotted amongst the guests.

Cristian Muñiz’s girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco, also shared some photos of her own.

©@sunnysidekylie



Cristian and Kylie Jane

The photo was shared on her Instagram stories, and showed her and her boyfriend minutes before the wedding. The two wore black and looked the part for the elegant occasion.