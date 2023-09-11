Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos turned heads at the Staud runway show

The fashion world collided with the tech and entertainment industries as Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos graced the Staud Spring 2024 Ready-To-Wear Runway Show at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on September 10, 2023. The power couple, who has been turning heads since their relationship became public, attended the New York Fashion Week event, making a stylish statement in their own unique ways.

Lauren Sánchez’s Stellar Look

Lauren Sánchez, the former journalist and television personality, stole the show with her stunning ensemble. She donned a beaded minidress by the American label Staud, which featured an intricate constellation pattern that sparkled under the runway lights. The dress was given an extra touch of allure with a thigh-high slit that showcased Sánchez’s impeccable legs.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the Staud Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The Plaza hotel on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York.

Sánchez opted for silver open-toe platform sandals to complete her look, adding height and a touch of glam. Her choice of accessories included elegant dangle earrings, which drew attention to her radiant smile. Sánchez’s dark tresses were styled in loose waves, giving her an effortlessly chic appearance. Her makeup, featuring pink lipstick and matching blush, accentuated her natural beauty.

Jeff Bezos’s Refined Style

On the other hand, the Amazon founder exuded his signature confidence in an all-black ensemble. He sported a black T-shirt and vest paired with skinny jeans that showcased his trim figure. Bezos added a touch of classic style with a pair of wingtip boots, making a bold fashion statement.

The couple’s contrasting styles perfectly reflected their personalities, with Sánchez embracing the glitz and glamour of the fashion world while Bezos stuck to his signature casual and sleek look.

A Star-Studded Affair

The Staud Spring 2024 Ready-To-Wear Runway Show was a fashion extravaganza and a gathering of influential personalities. Sánchez and Bezos posed for photographs with some notable attendees, including marketing executive Veronica Grazer, attorney Lydia Kives, and nonprofit founder Elsa Marie Collins.

©GettyImages



Veronica Grazer, Elsa Marie Collins, Lauren Sánchez and Lydia Kives attend the Staud fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2023 in New York City.

Elsa Marie Collins‘ organization, “This Is About Humanity,” recently honored Lauren Sánchez with a gala in Los Angeles for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the U.S. border. This recognition speaks volumes about Sánchez’s commitment to humanitarian causes and her dedication to positively impacting society.