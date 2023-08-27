Lauren Sánchez, with Jeff Bezos by her side, was honored at the ‘This Is About Humanity’ Event

Lauren Sánchez was honored at This is About Humanity’s (TIAH) 5th annual fundraising soirée in Los Angeles. It was a star-studded gathering that included her fiancé Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Diego Boneta, Jordana Brewster, among other A-listers.

It was a special day for Sánchez who was honored for her donations and contribution to benefitting families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. She recently embarked on a meaningful journey to Tijuana to provide much-needed assistance and support to those facing challenging circumstances.

Sánchez is a longtime supporter of the organization. She recently donated $1 million to TIAH, a community raising awareness about family separation at the border.

At the TIAH celebration, Sánchez took the stage to thank her family and fiancé for being with her. “I never thought I would be up here,” Sánchez commented. Her upbringing wasn’t an easy one. She recalls getting lost in the school system and she was dyslexic, but no one knew what that was at the time.

Once she started her journalism school, it was her teacher who guided and helped her.

“She encouraged me to write a story, assuring me that punctuation and spelling didn’t matter. Despite my insecurities, I poured my heart into that essay. After reading it, my teacher uttered the words that would change my life forever. ‘You’re not dumb, you just can’t spell’.”

Sánchez continued, “It was at that point I was tested for dyslexia and everything changed. The doors that once seemed shut flung wide open.”

Sánchez took the opportunity to thank her fiancé Bezos. “And Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference.”