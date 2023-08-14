Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez share sweet moment with Demi Moore: See pics

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives aboard their $500 million yacht in Greece. The celebrity couple have been relaxing and exploring Europe, spending time with their closest friends and family members. This time the pair were spotted welcoming none other than Hollywood star Demi Moore, who decided to stop by to share a sweet moment with the couple.

Demi was photographed joining Jeff and Lauren for lunch inside their lavish boat. The pair can be seen giving the actress a warm welcome, with Jeff hugging her as she stepped aboard. Lauren was all smiles showing her around, and the billionaire even took time to hold Demi’s dog Pilaf in his arms.

The star was seen wearing a sheer floral dress over a white swimsuit, while Lauren wore a matching white ensemble, which consisted of a skirt and a bikini top, paired with a green necklace. Jeff sported a black unbuttoned shirt and a pair of colorful shorts, paired with aviator sunglasses.

Demi was accompanied by her friends Andreas and Athanasia Steggos, who also seemed excited to share some drinks with the couple on the top deck. This is not the first time that Lauren and Jeff welcome a special guest into their yacht, as the pair have been spotted spending some quality time with other of their celebrity friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Bill Gates.

And while many online users are wondering about their wedding date, Jeff and Lauren have yet to give details about their plans for the ceremony. “They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” a source said to People. They also confirmed that they had the engagement party saying “they had an amazing time with close friends.”