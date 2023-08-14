©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FRIENDS

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez share sweet moment with Demi Moore: See pics

The pair have been spotted with other celebrity friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Bill Gates.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives aboard their $500 million yacht in Greece. The celebrity couple have been relaxing and exploring Europe, spending time with their closest friends and family members. This time the pair were spotted welcoming none other than Hollywood star Demi Moore, who decided to stop by to share a sweet moment with the couple.

EXC Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

Demi was photographed joining Jeff and Lauren for lunch inside their lavish boat. The pair can be seen giving the actress a warm welcome, with Jeff hugging her as she stepped aboard. Lauren was all smiles showing her around, and the billionaire even took time to hold Demi’s dog Pilaf in his arms.

EXC Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

The star was seen wearing a sheer floral dress over a white swimsuit, while Lauren wore a matching white ensemble, which consisted of a skirt and a bikini top, paired with a green necklace. Jeff sported a black unbuttoned shirt and a pair of colorful shorts, paired with aviator sunglasses.

EXC Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

Demi was accompanied by her friends Andreas and Athanasia Steggos, who also seemed excited to share some drinks with the couple on the top deck. This is not the first time that Lauren and Jeff welcome a special guest into their yacht, as the pair have been spotted spending some quality time with other of their celebrity friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Bill Gates.

EXC Demi Moore, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

And while many online users are wondering about their wedding date, Jeff and Lauren have yet to give details about their plans for the ceremony. “They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” a source said to People. They also confirmed that they had the engagement party saying “they had an amazing time with close friends.”

READ MORE

LAUREN SANCHEZ SHARES MORE GLAMOROUS PHOTOS IN ALL WHITE

LAUREN SÁNCHEZ REACTS TO MAUI WILDFIRE TRAGEDY; PLEDGES TO SUPPORT RECOVERY EFFORTS

LAUREN SANCHEZ DAZZLES AT HER ENGAGEMENT PARTY WITH KRIS JENNER IN ATTENDANCE


Related Video:

Taylor Swift writes sweet note to Alicia Keys' son

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more