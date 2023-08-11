Lauren Sánchez reacts to Maui wildfire tragedy; pledges to support recovery efforts

After a devastating wildfire destroyed the area, Philanthropist Lauren Sánchez and her partner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, have pledged to support recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii. The wildfire, which scorched acres of land and displaced families, has garnered attention from all corners of society, prompting acts of generosity from individuals and organizations alike.

Lauren Sánchez, known for her charitable endeavors and commitment to making a positive impact, expressed her deep concern for the affected communities in Maui.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres, and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The sight of burnt environments and families struggling after the catastrophe deeply affected her, inspiring her to move. In her statement, she highlighted the importance of coming together during crises to support those affected the most.

Sánchez and Bezos, known for their philanthropic work, will generously donate a significant amount of money to help with the recovery efforts of the Maui wildfire. Their donation will be used to assist families who have been displaced, reconstruct homes that were destroyed, and restore the natural environment that was devastated by the fire. Their involvement is a powerful reminder of how private individuals can positively impact communities in need.

“The tragedy unfolding in Maui is beyond heartbreaking. Jeff and I have been on the phone with local residents and officials, and will be making donations to help. Thank you to everyone there helping with recovery efforts on the ground and supporting those who are struggling,” Sánchez wrote on Threads.

The news of their pledge spreading ignited a sense of hope and unity among those affected, serving as a reminder that they are not alone in their struggles. Sánchez’s dedication to philanthropy aligns with her belief in utilizing her influence and resources for a positive impact.

Lauren Sánchez’s dedication to supporting communities in need

As HOLA! USA previously reported Lauren supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sánchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.

During the 2022 summer, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.

In September 2022, Sanchez shared a video about the importance of restoring the climate crisis. “Restoring deforested and degraded land is among the most widely accessible, cost-effective solutions in the fight against climate change,” she wrote. “Investing in restoration brings better yields for farmers. Harvests that are more resilient to drought and heat. More jobs. More food security. More economic development. Nowhere does landscape restoration have greater potential than in Africa, where opportunities and needs are the greatest.”

Adding, “African countries have set an ambitious target to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and Great Green Wall. That’s why the Bezos Earth Fund is committed to scaling up locally-led restoration in Africa.”