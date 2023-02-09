Two massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have taken the lives of thousands of people and have affected the homes of many more who are struggling to find warm shelter, electricity, and water.

Despite the freezing temperatures, survivors stay out in the open if another tremor occurs. While many are grieving, local and international celebrities use their platforms to raise awareness, food, and money to aid those affected.

General view of the rubble of collapsed buildings on February 9, 2023 in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Actors and singers from all backgrounds took to social media to share a direct link urging their fans to provide relief. Among those who reacted was Spanish actor Antonio Banderas who sent his support and love.

“A solidarity hug to the Turkish and Syrian people. All the encouragement for them because of the tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours,” he wrote alongside a black ribbon.