Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Two massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have taken the lives of thousands of people and have affected the homes of many more who are struggling to find warm shelter, electricity, and water.
Despite the freezing temperatures, survivors stay out in the open if another tremor occurs. While many are grieving, local and international celebrities use their platforms to raise awareness, food, and money to aid those affected.
Actors and singers from all backgrounds took to social media to share a direct link urging their fans to provide relief. Among those who reacted was Spanish actor Antonio Banderas who sent his support and love.
“A solidarity hug to the Turkish and Syrian people. All the encouragement for them because of the tragedy that has struck them over the last few hours,” he wrote alongside a black ribbon.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos award Dolly Parton a $100 million philanthropic grant
Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation handed thousands of Christmas gifts to children in Puerto Rico
Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, and more stars gathered at the Baby2Baby gala 2022
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!