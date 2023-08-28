Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos look stunning for their romantic dinner

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos looked stunning on their date night. The couple was photographed leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles alongside some friends.

©GrosbyGroup



Sanchez and Bezos leaving the restaurant together

Sanchez and Bezos left the restaurant while holding hands. Sanchez wore her hair loose and wavy and had on form fitting brown dress. She paired that with some heels and a matching clutch purse.

In the case of Bezos, he wore some black jeans and a matching black sweater. Tying the whole look together was a dark blue jacket and some sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Bezos and Sanchez’ engagement party

The newly engaged couple has returned to Los Angeles after spending some time in Croatia, where they were photographed alongside various A-listers, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher. Earlier, it appears like Bezos and Sanchez hosted their engagement party in Italy, near the Amalfi coast. The two invited their closest friends and family to their yacht, with Sanchez sharing various photos on her Instagram stories that showed them looking happy and in love, ready to tackle this new stage in their lives.

The two have kept their engagement relatively private, with sources claiming that they’re living through one of the happiest moments in their lives. A source that spoke to PEOPLE claims the two are “in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," continued the source.

Sanchez mostly shares Instagram posts regarding her environmental work, but has taken some time over the past few weeks to celebrate her fiancé. “Is it just me, or is it hot outside?” she captioned a photo showing a topless Bezos getting out of the water and climbing atop of his yacht.