Eva Longoria reveals the ‘special place’ she met her husband José Bastón

Eva Longoria looked stunning at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film gala. The Hollywood star stepped out for the highly anticipated event and took a moment to pose for photos, sharing a sweet moment with some of the fellow stars in attendance.

The 48-year-old actress wore a glamorous white dress featuring a long train and a chest cutout. Eva wore statement jewelry that perfectly matched the dress and styled her hair in a sleek low bun with a side part.

Eva stopped for some interviews at the event, revealing one of her most memorable moments from the exhibit in a previous year. While talking to Hello Magazine, Eva was asked about a special encounter she had under the iconic LACMA lights. “We love this place very much, it’s very special to us,” she said, referring to her husband José Bastón.

“My favorite moment here is [when] I met my husband here, here at LACMA in these lights” she explained during the interview. “He got my phone number at the end at the edge of this exhibit,” Eva laughed, admitting that it is a meaningful place for them.

The couple are known to be private about their personal life, with José proposing to Eva in Dubai in December 2015. The pair went on to marry in Mexico in May 2016 and welcomed their son Santiago in June 2018.

“He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen,” the actress said to People about their first encounters. “He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?!’

“It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry,” she said. “He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up.“