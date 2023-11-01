Eva Longoria’s ex-husband Tyler Christopher passes away at 50

October ended with the tragic news that two actors passed away. Following the heartbreaking news that Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub at the age of 54, actor Tyler Christopher passed away at the age of 50.

Christopher’s General Hospital costar Maurice Benard confirmed the news on Halloween, writing on Instagram he was found that morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

He noted how the star was open with his struggles with mental health and addiction writing, “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

In 2022, the four Daytime Emmy winner revealed on Benard’s mental health podcast, State of Mind, that he “flatlined” three times due to addiction. “At some point, it will kill you - and it has. Three times, I have flatlined. And nobody knows that,” Christopher said. “They brought me back. Twice from [alcohol] poisoning, once from withdrawal,” he continued.

TMZ reported Wednesday a friend discovered the actor dead inside his home. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they responded to Christopher’s apartment Tuesday morning around 9:30 after a friend went to check in on him. The insider said the friend was unable to gain access to his locked apartment with a key the actor had previously given him.

Christophers‘ marriage to Eva Longoria

The “Days of Our Lives” star was married twice, first to Eva Longoria. They met while working together at General Hospital. They got married on January 20, 2002, but their union was short-lived, lasting exactly two years. Their divorce was finalized on January 19, 2004.

He found love again with Brienne Pedigo, announcing their engagement in October 2006. They said “I Do” on September 27, 2008, welcoming their first child, Greysun, in 2009 and their second, Boheme, in 2015.

Pedigo filed for divorce in February 2019, which was finalized in 2021.