Suzanne Somers dead at 76 after battling breast cancer for over 23 years

Hollywood star Suzanne Somers has passed away following a long battle with cancer. The 76-year-old actress died one day before her 77th birthday, accompanied by her loved ones, as confirmed to HOLA! USA by her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said, revealing that her closest family members were there with her.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” he added. It was also revealed that the family had planned to celebrate her birthday over the weekend. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.”

©GettyImages



Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers

He continued, “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.” A private family burial is set to “take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

A close source to the family revealed to Page Six that her husband had given her an early birthday gift “shortly before she passed” at her home in Palm Springs, California. Suzanne was best known for her role in ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step.”

