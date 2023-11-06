Olivia Culpo’s emotional reaction after surprise from her fiancé Christian McCaffrey: ‘Still crying’

Olivia Culpo couldn’t hold back the tears during her bachelorette party in Cabo over the weekend. The model was set for a big surprise organized by her husband-to-be Christian McCaffrey, who wanted her to have an incredible night with the perfect ending.

Olivia documented the sweet moment on social media, showing her emotional response while enjoying drinks with her friends and her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo. Olivia was seen receiving “a gift from Christian,” which was a mysterious box with buttons.

The model was then asked to press a button and immediately turned around when the fireworks started. “Message to my younger self: good guys do exist,” she wrote. Olivia started crying when she noticed the sweet gift, with the rest of the crew smiling and taking photos.

“Highlight of yesterday was definitely the fireworks Christian surprised me with,” she said in another clip. “I started hysterically crying. It was like a laugh, hysterical cry,” she admitted about the surprise. The model wore a white mini dress, silver statement earrings, and a red lip, styling her hair in an updo.

Olivia documented the rest of her fun trip on Instagram and TikTok, with many of her fans sharing her excitement about every detail. She also enjoyed a boat day with her friends and family, wearing matching white and blue swimsuits and posing for the camera in a series of selfies.

The pair shared the news about their engagement in April, after dating for four years, with Olivia showing off the incredible diamond ring, which features a stunning oval cut with side stones.