Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged! The couple has been dating over the past couple of years, and stepped out over Halloween weekend with Kravitz showing off her engagement ring.

©GrosbyGroup



Kravitz and Tatum attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party

Various sources confirm to PEOPLE that Kravitz and Tatum are recently engaged. Photographers then captured Kravitz and Tatum in costume, with her showing off a big ring on her ring finger.

An insider revealed to the same publication that the two have a lowkey and fun relationship. "Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," said an insider. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

Tatum and Kravitz have been dating for some years, meeting in 2021 on the set of “Pussy Island,” which is directed by Kravitz and starred in by Tatum. Previously, Tatum opened up about marriage and his divorce from actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter named Everly. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he said to GQ.

Tatum and Kravitz’s previous relationships

In the same interview, Tatum discussed his fear of relationships, claiming that despite being a monogamist, they were difficult for him. “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed,” he said. “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

In the case of Kravitz, she was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. The two married in 2019 and divorced in 2020. In an interview with Elle, Kravitz discussed her divorce and Glusman himself, calling him an “incredible human being.” “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay,” she said.