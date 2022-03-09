This adorable fan story will make you a Keanu Reeves fan

Keanu Reeves is one of those celebrities who’s loved by all. Aside from making good movies and being an incredible action star, he is also sweet and thoughtful in his interviews, someone who exudes a no fuss persona. A Reddit story reaffirms Keanu’s coolness, and will make you a fan if you’re not one already.

©GettyImages



Reeves and his mother, Patricia Taylor, at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The message appeared on an Ask Reddit prompt, where users were discussing things that famous people had done and that changed how they viewed them. A lot of celebrities made appearances, sharing great stories, but Keanu took the prize. “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young. Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix,” started a Reddit user. “She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own.”

“Not too long after the Matrix came out my uncle was in LA for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman. When he finished his meal my uncle came up to their table and said “I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.” He said Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him and when he confirmed that he did, he said “Give her a call, I want to talk to her.” He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is.”

©GettyImages



Reeves while shooting “John Wick 4”

While there’s no certainty that this story is real, it sounds plausible enough to be believable. This is Keanu Reeves we’re talking about here, the guy who gifted motorcycles to crew members while shooting “The Matrix,” who took a paycut from the movie “The Devil’s Advocate” in order to work with Al Pacino. Sometimes it’s just nice to believe in good things, no matter how cynical the world is.