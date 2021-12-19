“The Matrix Resurrections” is one of the most awaited releases of the year, finally coming to our screens this December 22nd. The film stars seasoned Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and introduces a whole new cast of characters, including Jonathan Groff,Neil Patrick Harris, Eréndira Ibarra and more.

When “The Matrix” was released in 1999, it had a huge impact on a variety of factors, from the types of stories people were interested in, to great cinematic action stunts. Another major trademark of the franchise is its edgy and futuristic fashion style, something that this new film will likely pick up on.

At the film’s premiere in San Francisco, celebrities did not disappoint with their looks, wearing edgy outfits that can only be described as Matrix-like. Scroll down to have a look at some of their most striking looks below.