Sandra Bullock says Keanu Reeves once delivered flowers, champagne, and truffles to her home

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met on the set of Speed in 1994 and although they have both admitted to having crushes on each other at the time, remained just friends. Every now and then they are asked if anything romantic happened between them and decades later the answer remains the same- “nope.” But in a recent interview for Reeves’ magazine cover for Esquire, Bullock shared an adorable story about the time Reeves jumped on his motorcycle to deliver flowers, champagne, and truffles, to her home after he found out she had never tried them.

Listening is important when you‘re an actor, and according to Bullock - “He’s a listener.” She told the outlet they were hanging out about a year after the release of Speed and the subject of champagne and truffles came up. After Bullock revealed she had never tried them Reeves asked surprised, “really?” and the conversation changed topics. A few days later Bullock was painting her nails with a friend in the living room of the first house she bought when they heard a motorcycle engine outside. She opened the door to find a handsome Keanu holding flowers, Champagne, and truffles. “I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,“ he told her. They poured champagne, opened the truffles, and Keanu put his hands out for Bullock who gave him a matching black manicure.

While the story sounds like an award-winning romantic comedy come to life, Reeves was actually on the way to a date when he stopped by. He didn‘t stay long and called his date to let her know he would be there soon. But his ability to listen left a long-lasting impression on Bullock who said it “drives you crazy.” “When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, ’I don’t understand what’s happening! He’s looking at me with eyes of confusion. He’s quiet. Did I say something to offend him?‘“ She explained. However, Reeves was just taking it all in. “And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’ And he would have his response,” Bullock added.

Bullock has always believed that “getting together” would have ruined their friendship, “But who knows?” she told Esquire. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived.” As time goes on Bullock says she becomes more in awe of him, “We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not,” the Oscar award-winning actress noted.