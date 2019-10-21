Reader, have you met this piece of heaven called the bodycon dress, a sleek little number that enhances your curves like no other? These dresses are designed to fit your silhouette and highlight your attributes. They are usually short and made of stretch fabrics.

One of the celebs who doesn't think twice to rock this style is Riverdale actress Camila Mendes. And to that, we are loving her striking bodycon dress with pink details and abstract black and white print by designer Maisie Wilen.

Indeed she is a model actress who broke the mold and made us want to get one STAT. If you're in with the trend and want to emulate Camila's sassy style, check out these options!