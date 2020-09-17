Serena Williams returns to star in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2020 Campaign

Serena Williams is back in action in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign. This time around, she’s rocking clothes from the Fall 2020 collection. While the tennis star looks absolutely incredible in the photos, these pictures from the campaign also prove that you don’t need to wear pants to pull off the perfect, all-black fall look.

In the brand new ad campaign, which debuted today, Williams can be seen in two different black and white photos. In the first, which Serena posted to her Instagram page, the star is pictured wearing some knee high boots with a serious heel. She paired that with a bodysuit and a tuxedo vest, looking professional and modern at the same time.

In the next photo, the tennis pro takes a more casual approach, rocking some combat-style boots along with a leather button-up and once again, no pants needed.

In another photo, posted on the Stuart Weitzman Instagram, the star looks absolutely stunning in white square-toe booties and a mockneck, longsleeve bodysuit.

This series shows boots that are functional but still, high-fashion. This season, Edmondo Castillo, the head of design at Stuart Weitzman, was on a mission to maximize both style and comfort, producing boots that can truly do it all. The campaign features Williams rocking three of Stuart Weitzman’s newest boots: the Caressa 80, which is priced at $595, the Kolbie for $675, and the Parton, which comes in at $795.

“SERENA WILLIAMS IS BACK FOR FALL 2020,” the Stuart Weitzman website reads. “The award-winning athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mother — who first debuted as the SW global spokeswoman in May — returns to the SW family to star in our Fall 2020 Campaign. She’s wearing the boots of the Fall 2020 Collection designed for high fashion and high function. She’s in the hottest trends. She’s in the most comfortable boots. She’s in everything you need for fall.”

“And that‘s not the only reason this campaign is a memorable one,” the site continues. “What’s equally incredible is how it came to life: In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, in multiple states on multiple days and with the highest of safety protocols integrated into every aspect. Some elements were conducted virtually. It’s a fashion campaign shoot symbolic of 2020 — full of new territory, extraordinary circumstances and a resilient approach.”

Serena shared the news to her Instagram page, excitedly announcing that, “SW for SW is back!”

She continued, writing, “Excited to share my latest campaign for @stuartweitzman in the boldest boots of the season. I seriously love them all and can’t pick a favorite!”

All of the boots in the collection are available now on stuartweitzman.com.

