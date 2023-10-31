Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White spotted once more in Los Angeles

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White were spotted buying flowers in Los Angeles. The two were previously linked by a celebrity gossip account, sparking some debate from fans. The new photos appear to confirm the rumors, as both Rosalia and White have exited long term relationships.

Photos show Rosalia and White holding on to flowers as they leave a farmer’s market in Los Angeles. Rosalia wore a baggy blue sweater and had half of her hair in a loose bun. She rounded out the look with some high boots. White wore some black pants, a yellow sweater and a white tank top underneath.

When did the relationship begin?

While it’s unconfirmed that the two are dating, earlier last week, the gossip account Deux Moi claimed that White and Rosalia attended a screening of the 1998 film “Wild Things” at the Los Feliz movie theater in Los Angeles. Some fans and viewers claimed they spotted White in the hallways of the theater, waiting for Rosalia to come out of the bathroom.

Afterward, the two were spotted at Little Dom, an Italian restaurant known for hosting multiple celebrities.

White and Rosalia’s previous relationships

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin were together in 2016, marriying in 2019. They filed for divorce in 2023, with Timlin calling herself a single mother in her mother’s day Instagram post. The two share two daughters, Ezer and Dolores.

In the case of Rosalia, she was previously engaged to Rauw Alejandro. The two were together for around three years, releasing music together and performing on some of their tour dates alongside each other. They announced their split shortly after, asking the public to be respectful of their privacy.

