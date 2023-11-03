Jeremy Allen White meets Demi Moore’s dog Pilaf

Jeremy Allen White is the man of the hour, and everyone wants to meet the actor, including dogs. The actor has been making headlines for his rumored relationship with Rosalia, but he took a break from hanging out with the Spaniard singer, crossing paths with Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old shared an adorable photo holding her beloved pooch, as White knelt to give him love. All three of them looked happy with smiles on their faces. “Little Mouse meets the Bear,” she captioned the moment, tagging the actor.



It’s not clear where the actors were, but Moore takes the pooch everywhere, so it could have been anywhere. One fan quipped in the comments, “Demi cougaring again.”

Although Moore and White would make a cute couple, all signs are pointing to White and Rosalia when it comes to love. They were first linked through the popular celebrity gossip account Deux Moi last week with claims that White and Rosalia attended a screening of the 1998 film “Wild Things” at the Los Feliz movie theater together in Los Angeles.

The gossip turned into photographic proof on October 30 when they were photographed at the farmers market. White was a gentleman holding on to a huge bunch of flowers as they left. Rosalia looked comfortable, rocking “I woke up like this” hair, a baggy blue sweater, white shorts, and high leather biker boots.

White looked like the definition of a Los Angeles hipster wearing a khaki cardigan, baggy black pants, and a baseball cap.

The eligible bachelor and bachelorette seem to be enjoying the single life after getting out of their respective relationships. White and his ex-wife Addison Timlin divorced this year in May after 4 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. Following the split, he was spotted happily making out with actress Ashley Moore, but it seems like their relationship may have run its course.

As for Rosalia, she was previously engaged to Rauw Alejandro. They announced their split this year in July.