Sofia Vergara’s shows off her curves wearing nothing but a white thong in Miami

Sofia Vergara has always looked stunning! The Colombian icon shared a ’90s throwback and highlighted the importance of skincare and sun protection, making her fans go crazy with a revealing photo, where she can be seen posing in front of the ocean in Miami, wearing nothing but a white thong and a silver necklace.

“The reason why I’m religious now about using Transforma at [age] 51,” she explained. “All those years of unprotected sun in the 90s!!!” she added, promoting her skincare brand ‘Toty.’ The Hollywood star recently promoted her serum ‘Transforma,’ with many online users sharing their excitement for the products.

“I want to try this so bad! Looks amazing,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I love it so much … what an incredible serum .. my skin is singing “glow glow”.” Sofia has been busy with her many different projects, including her collaboration with Walmart, and her most recent launch. The actress shared some pics from the photoshoot, wearing a 2-piece floral pajama.

She also showcased other items from the collection, including her “nude” bodysuits, which come in black, white, and brown. Sofia has been focusing on herself following her split from Joe Manganiello, however, fans continue to wonder if she has been giving love a second chance after she was photographed on a romantic date in Beverly Hills with an orthopedic surgeon.

The pair were spotted inside his vehicle, as they headed to a restaurant. The businesswoman wore a black corset top, pairing the look with wide-leg velvet pants and black heeled platforms. According to sources, the date was an opportunity for the two to get to know each other, but there has yet to be a second date.