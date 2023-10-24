Sofia Vergara reacts to Bad Bunny’s flirty compliment about her: Fans go crazy

Sofia Vergara proves to be a fan of Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican singer had previously mentioned her in one of his recent songs ‘Monaco’ from his latest album, and it seems the Colombian icon quickly found out about the shout-out, as she shared the best reaction to the track, making fans go crazy about their interaction.

“Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person,” the singer says in his song, showing love for the actress, to which Sofia decided to respond by sharing a clip of the music video on her Instagram account. “You are more beautiful,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the singer and adding kissing face emojis.

Fans of the two stars were quick to comment on the flirty message, while others even weighed in on his relationship with Kendall Jenner. “Snatch him from Kendall now!!!!!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!” adding “Omgg chismesito.”

Sofia was not the only Colombian celebrity mentioned on Bad Bunny’s new album, as he also reinterpreted one of Shakira’s viral quotes into his song ‘Los Pits.’“Bad Bunny at the top, they have to get used to it. Now men cry, yes, but they keep making money non-stop,” the singer says, referring to Shakira’s quote “Women don’t cry anymore, women make money.”

Bad Bunny also mentioned J Balvin in his song ‘Thunder Y Lighting’ featuring Eladio Carrion. “You’ve seen me, I always walk with the same people / While you are friends of the whole world like Balvin,” the singer said, to which Balvin responded, “I think he’s an excellent artist. The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but, well, the guy I know is a good person.”