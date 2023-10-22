Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal share sweet moment together on surprise ‘SNL’ appearance

Bad Bunny is surprising the audience during his highly anticipated appearance on Saturday Night Live. The Puerto Rican singer brought Pedro Pascal during his opening monologue, sharing a sweet moment with the actor and asking him to serve as his translator from Spanish to English.

“I want to bring up my friend to help,” Bad Bunny said at the start of the show, calling for Pedro. The pair shared a hug on stage, while the audience gave him a warm welcome. “So you want me to translate?” Pedro asked, to which the singer responded “Si.”

The musician then starts to quickly talk about his day and busy schedule, leaving the actor speechless. “He says I’m blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal,” the actor says, making a wrong translation before laughing. The two fan-favorite stars make the audience cheer after the funny moment.

©Saturday Night Live





“I know what you are doing Pedro, I know,” Bad Bunny says, before asking him to give him advice. “Audiences love it when you show them an embarrassing photo of yourself,” Pedro says, with the show putting a thirst trap of him on screen. “I’m sorry how is that embarrassing?” Pedro asks.

©Saturday Night Live





The singer goes on to share his appreciation for his family in Puerto Rico watching the show, and to everyone who listens to his music. “We have an amazing show for you tonight!” he concludes. The pair quickly went viral on social media, with many commenting about their friendship and their unexpected moment together.