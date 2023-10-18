Shakira and Bad Bunny: Is a collaboration in the works?

Bad Bunny has just released a new album, breaking all sorts of records, as expected. Shakira is like all of us and has been listening along. In a recent Instagram story, she shared she was listening to one of Bad Bunny’s songs, which seemed to reference one of Shakira’s recent hits. Is a collaboration in the works?

Shakira shared a screenshot of the lyrics of Bad Bunny’s new song “Thunder y Lightning,” which makes reference to Shakira and Bizarrap’s global hit. She wrote “Let’s cash in and get paid together, then!” Bad Bunny’s translated lyrics read “Now men cry, yes, but they don’t stop cashing in and getting paid.” Shakira’s original translated lyrics read “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in and get paid.”

While some interpreted Shakira’s words as a jab, many thing that she was simply inviting Bad Bunny to make a song together. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they already have a collaboration for her album. This could just be her way of teasing it,” wrote a follower on Twitter.

Shakira and Bad Bunny at the SuperBowl Halftime Show

Shakira and Bad Bunny are two of the biggest Latin stars in the world, but they’ve never collaborated on music. Despite this, the two have shared the stage on the Super Bowl, where Bad Bunny had a supporting role in her performance. The two performed a medley that featured the songs “I Like It,” “Callaita,” and “Chantaje.”