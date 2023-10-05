Pedro Pascal celebrates his big sister’s birthday with adorable throwback

Pedro Pascal has shared an amazing throwback to celebrate his sister’s birthday. Pascal took to Instagram to share a photo alongside Javiera Balmaceda, his eldest sister, showing the two when they were adorable kids.

The photo shows Pascal and Balmaceda when they were children, with Pascal looking adorably blonde and his sister making a face for the camera. He’s wearing a colorful shirt while his sister wears a white top. “BIG SIS,” he captioned the post. “Forever.” Followers were shocked by Pascal as a blond. "Pedro was blonde as a kid?!" wrote a follower. "Aww you were a blonde baby!" wrote a second person.

Pascal and Balmaceda have a close relationship, with him often talking about his siblings, having two sisters and one brother. Balmaceda is also involved in the entertainment industry, being Amazon Studios’ head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America. She was involved with the film “Argentina, 1985,” which ws nominated for the Oscars this year. Pascal and her were each other’s dates for the event, taking plenty of photos arm in arm.

©GettyImages



Pedro and Javiera alongside Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina

Pascal’s experiences as an immigrant

Over the past, Pascal has discussed how important his family is to him and has even opened up about his parents experiences as Chilean refugees. “(My parents) were so brave, and without them, I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country,” he said in an appearance on Saturday Night Live. “And I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you all tonight.”

He explained that he and his family lived in Denmark and then Texas, where he spent most of his childhood. When he was 11 years old, they moved to California, providing Pascal with the perfect opening to explore his artistic ambitions.

Related Video: Taylor Swift's new romance with athlete Travis Kelce Loading the player...