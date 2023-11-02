Britney Spears dances to J Balvin’s hit song after he shared his thoughts about her memoir

Britney Spears proved to be a fan of J Balvin! The iconic pop star shared one of her signature dancing videos on Instagram, this time showing off her moves to one of the Colombian singer’s hit songs ‘Mi Gente.’

This is not the first time the two musicians interact, as Britney had an unexpected encounter in New York City with J Balvin, while he was having dinner with Maluma. It seems the singers became fast friends, as he also showed his support for her following the release of her memoir ‘The Woman in Me,’ which was released just days after their encounter.

“I think she’s amazing,” J Balvin said to TMZ about their friendship, adding that “she deserves the best.” The singer went on to say that Britney is “a woman that we have to have a lot of love and respect for.” He continued, “She changed the whole world at her peak, and I can’t wait for her to bring new music. I think we need her so much.”

Balvin also said that Britney is “super strong” and talked to the publication about his experience meeting her for the first time in New York. “She knows what she’s doing and the last time I saw her, she looked in a real real good place in her mind to deal with everything.”

Britney had previously shown some love to another Colombian singer, taking to Instagram to reveal that Shakira is one of her favorite performers, and explaining to her fans and followers that she was inspired by her dance moves at the MTV VMAs.