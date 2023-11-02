Kim Kardashian poses in nude bodysuit inspired by Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner pop star in her latest SKIMS photoshoot. The reality star and businesswoman showed off her incredible figure in her most recent collaboration ‘SWAROVSKI X SKIMS,’ where she can be seen covered in crystals and wearing a blonde wig.

The 43-year-old star gave her best poses, with many online users pointing out the inspiration from Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ music video. “A first of its kind collaboration,” Kim wrote on Instagram, explaining that it “fuses Swarovski’s iconic glamour with SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection.”

©Youtube/Mert Alas





The line is set to drop on November 7 and includes bodysuits, leggings, bandeau tops, bodycon dresses, and more. Kim has been working nonstop, announcing the release of more SKIMS products, including a new line for men, and recruiting some of the most fan-favorite athletes in the sports world, including Nick Bosa, Neymar Jr, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Kim just casually taking over the world,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “How many drops have happened in the last week?? Like 10??? Kimmmyyy get that bag,” adding, “Kim, do you sleep?!?”

Just three days ago the star announced a partnership between SKIMS and the NBA, revealing that the brand would be the Official Underwear Partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. Kim has also been making collaborations with A-List actors, artists, and celebrities, with Cardi B modeling some of her latest drops, as well as Kim Catrall, Coco Jones, Lana Condor, Nelly Furtado, and Hari Nef, among others.