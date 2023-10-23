Neymar, Nick Bosa and more pose for Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS underwear collection

Kim Kardashian is expanding her fan-favorite brand, creating a new menswear SKIMS line, and recruiting some of the most popular athletes for her latest campaign. The brand has launched an All-Star campaign, which includes NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, and soccer star, Neymar Jr.

The new line will include boxers and briefs, as well as tank tops and comfortable tees. Kim shared her thoughts about expanding into menswear, describing it as “a major milestone for the brand, and a testament to SKIMS’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody.”

She also shared her appreciation for having the three athletes on her campaign. “To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way SKIMS has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women.”

She continued, “I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for SKIMS and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.” The brand will be having three collections for men, from cotton, to stretch, and sport, providing a range of products for all activities and lifestyles.

Kim has been recruiting major celebrities in her latest fashion campaigns, most recently the businesswoman got Cardi B to be part of the latest cotton collection for women, showing off her incredible figure in different items for the brand, including thongs, bralettes, leggings, and shorts.