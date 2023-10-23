Ivanka Trump attends Kim Kardashian’s Beverly Hills birthday party

Ivanka Trump stopped by Beverly Hills to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday. The former first daughter was featured on Kardashian’s most recent Instagram post, where she thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and called herself lucky to have such amazing friends.

©Kim Kardashian



Kardashian and Trump were spotted together at the party

Kardashian’s post shows multiple images of herself with various of her guests. One of the images shows her standing next to Trump, who’s wearing an all white outfit made out of a glittery skirt with a slit on the side and a matching long sleeved top. She wore her hair loose and straight and stood next to Kardashian, who stunned in an all red outfit.

Trump and Kardashian were accompanied by Lauren Sanchez and Lydia Kives. Sanchez wore a black leather dress that clung tightly to her body. She wore her hair long and flat, and rounded out the look with some stunning earrings. “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends!” Kardashian captioned the post. “I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends.”

Ivanka Trump’s Instagram posts

For her part, Ivanka Trump also shared an Instagram post to commemorate the occasion. The day of the event, Trump shared a mirror selfie of her outfit, which showed some of her accessories, including a silver clutch purse. She captioned the post with various emojis, including a palm tree, some sparkles and a heart.

©Ivanka Trump



A screenshot of Trump’s story

On her Instagram stories, Trump shared some of Kardashian’s post and stories, including a photo of herself and Kardashian laughing together as they sat together around a dining table. Trump is seen holding on to a cutout of Kardashian’s face, with Kardashian laughing at something she was saying.

“Enjoying some facetime on your special day,” wrote Trump. “Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim.”