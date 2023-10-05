Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Ivanka Trump is celebrating one of her eldest family members. The former first daughter shared various images alongside her maternal grandmother, Babi, who was celebrating her 97th birthday.
Ivanka brought out her entire family for the occasion, sharing joyeous photos of her kids, Theodore, Arabella, and Joseph, as well as her husband Jared Kushner, all huddled around Babi.
RELATED:
Ivanka Trump celebrates her daughter’s 12th birthday with sweet message
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump’s rumored feud seems to be over: ‘People were so cruel’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!