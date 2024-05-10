Jennifer Lopez’s sophisticated looks in Paris, and her favorite accessory in two colors

Jennifer Lopez is having a fun time in Paris. Following her stunning fashion moment at the Met Gala in New York City, wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli, the talented performer is spending some time in Europe. JLo has been photographed wearing sophisticated ensembles, with her signature accessories.

The musician, who is preparing to start her new tour after the release of her latest album, wore a casual chic ensemble in Paris, which consisted of wide-leg jeans, a white shirt, a dark blue trench coat, and clear stilettos. She paired the look with her signature gold hoop earrings and one of her favorite Hèrmes bags in white.

Jennifer styled her hair in loose waves and wore large sunglasses, as photographers followed her to catch a glimpse of her latest outing. She also took to Instagram to share another look, adding her gold hoop earrings to the ensemble, and another Hèrmes bag, this time in red.

The star, who is sharing her excitement for her new Netflix movie ‘Atlas,’ wore a black and red dress with a floral pattern, featuring a high neck and long sleeves. She also wore statement rings and rocked a bold red lip and a soft glam smokey eye.

“Un moment à Paris,” she wrote on social media, with fans praising her looks. “Always beautiful and elegant. I love you Jen, I hope you have fun,” one person wrote, while someone commented, “Love the dress.” Apart from her two outfits, Jennifer was all smiles posing for some photos wearing all-denim, and a large hat, seemingly choosing her looks for Paris ahead of her trip.