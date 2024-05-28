Jennifer Lopez brings boho chic back with a twist: Perfect for summer

Jennifer Lopez is ready for summer. The Hollywood star is bringing back boho-chic during her latest outings, both on and off the red carpet. Most recently, JLo wore the perfect pair of nude platform heels with a dreamy white gown for the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas.

Jennifer wore the tallest Elie Saab heels, showing off her incredible figure, amid her latest fitness transformation. She completed the stunning outfit with gold jewelry, including drop earrings and a statement ring. JLo styled her hair in a messy bun and showed off her angelic look, which featured a high slit and a deep V-neck.

This is not her only attempt at incorporating boho-chic into her wardrobe, as she recently wore a flowy strapless white dress with a flower pattern while promoting her brand Delola. The singer can be seen in a video sharing her go-to summer drink, showing a casual ensemble, with her hair styled in loose waves.

She also made a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she wore a stunning backless dress, this time with another all-white look and tall platform heels. JLo was all smiles making a grand entrance and waving at the audience, wearing the figure-hugging dress, paired with gold jewelry and a ponytail.

Jennifer has been focusing on her latest projects, including her Netflix movie, the rehearsals for her upcoming tour, and wrapping up another movie; ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” JLo explained on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ “It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night.“