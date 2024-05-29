Sofia Vergara turns up the heat in snake-skin corset and gold jewelry

Sofia Vergara is known for being a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Apart from her popular characters, in both ‘Modern Family’ and most recently ‘Griselda,’ the Colombian icon is succeeding in the beauty industry with her brand ‘Toty’ and in her fashion collaborations. However, she is also known for her signature ensembles, featuring a sweetheart neckline.

During the premiere of Season 19 of America’s Got Talent, Sofia walked the red carpet with a similar look, but this time she put a twist, wearing what seemed to be a faux snake-skin corset. The black corset is a custom design by Laura Basci, featuring multiple cutouts and reptile-embossed scales.

Sofia paired the look with sophisticated wide-leg black trousers and accessorized with chunky gold bracelets, gold hoop earrings, and a matching ring. She also styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a soft cherry red lip.

The actress was all smiles posing for photos on the red carpet before filming the show. Heidi Klum, who is known to work together with Sofia on the popular contest, has become good friends with the star. The pair have shared some behind-the-scenes moments, having fun while filming.

Heidi also walked the red carpet, wearing a figure-hugging green dress, paired with metallic stilettos and gold jewelry. Apart from her many projects, Sofia was asked about a potential ‘Modern Family’ reunion ahead of the 15th anniversary of the show.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the actress shared her thoughts. “I mean, I would do it in a second,” she said. “Of course, I would do it,” adding, “It’s only been four years since the show ended, but I would participate in a revival just for the experience of doing it again.”