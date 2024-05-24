‘Modern Family’ sparks reunion rumors ahead of 15-year anniversary

“Modern Family” will soon celebrate 15 years since its debut. That, and a couple of social media photos shared by cast members have prompted some speculation from fans who believe there migth be a reunion in the near future.

The first post was shared by cast member Jesser Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell, and shared a photo of what seems to be Claire and Phil Dunphy’s house on his Instagram stories. “Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he wrote over the image.

Hours later, Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cam, Mitchell’s husband, also shared a post online. The photo showed Ferguson with a white beard, a cowboy hat, a jean button up, and some brown pants. “Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he wrote over the photo, referencing the same caption that Ferguson shared, and showing that while a reunion may not be guaranteed, the two are discussing what they’re sharing online.

©Eric Stonestreet



Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Eric Stonestreet’s Instagram story

Cast member’s opinion on a ‘Modern Family’ reboot

While many people are interested in the idea of a reboot of “Modern Family,” some cast members have shared their reluctance to revisit the series. “I don’t like to do that stuff,” said Ed O’Neil to Disney Upfront earlier this year. “I mean, I am open to it,” he says. “I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

Sofia Vergara also addressed a possible “Modern Family” reunion earlier this year. “No, it’s only been four years,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked how long they’d have to wait to make it, she said, “I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem right. I feel like we need a little bit more time.”