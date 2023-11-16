Sofia Vergara shares a glimpse of the ‘first Modern Family reunion’

The popular TV series “Modern Family” introduced Sofia Vergara to sitcom fans. The show ran for eleven seasons from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020, and revolved around the lives of three different families living in suburban Los Angeles.

Three years later, the cast reunited for the first time since the show’s finale. Vergara took to social media to share a glimpse of the gathering, which included wine, food, and great laughs.

Despite the joyous ambiance, there was a notable figure missing

Ty Burrell, who plays the role of Phil Dunphy, wasn’t able to attend, but the cast still ensured he was there in spirit. The actors even framed a photo of Burrell and carried him around the event.

Sofia, who hosted the reunion, wrote: “So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years❤️. I love and miss u all guys!!! #modernfamily”

Sofia Vergara’s post “Modern Family” life

It has been a rollercoaster for Vergara since the show ended. Although she divorced her husband and he was awarded their dog custody, professionally, her Modern Family“ life hasn’t been a challenge since she is coming back to television.

The Colombian actress is starring in “Griselda,” one of the most awaited Netflix series. The first teaser has been released, showing some of what viewers can expect in the intense drama made by the creators of “Narcos.”

©Courtesy of Netflix





In contrast to her usual comedic work, the series marks a departure for Vergara. She transformed with the help of prosthetics for the role, taking on a very different appearance than her usual self. This provides an excellent opportunity to showcase her dramatic acting skills.

“She’s so good in it and it’s something that she’s been carrying around,” said series co-creator Eric Newman of Vergara’s work to The Hollywood Reporter. “To go back to your question about what appeals to me, or what the throughline is, it’s that kind of passion. There’s always someone in the equation — and I’ve been the person and I’ve also facilitated for the person — and here it was Sofia who was like, ‘I want to do this. I don’t know that I can do this but I want to try.’ And I knew she could.”