Ariel Winter replaces Demi Lovato in the upcoming NBC sitcom ‘Hungry’

Ariel Winter will debut in an adult starring role in Demi Lovato’s upcoming NBC sitcom “Hungry.” Lovato initially would be the lead role in the addition of producing the comedy series; however, they stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

After appointing Winter, the singer and actor will remain as the executive producer alongside their manager, Scooter Braun. The New York Post reported that Suzanne Martin wrote the series, while James Burrows, known for “Cheers” and “Friends,” will be directing.

©GettyImages



Actress Ariel Winter attends the 2019 Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern On The Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City.

The publication informed that Winter would portray Teddy, a food stylist trying to have a healthy relationship with food while dating men. According to the show’s description, “Hungry” is a single-camera comedy that chronicles a group of friends who attend a food issue support group. They help each other as they look for love, success, and anything inside the fridge that will give them the comfort they are looking for.

Besides Ariel Winter, the show will include Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Anna Akana, and Ashley D. Kelley.

In real life, the former “Modern Family” child star has battled depression and a public weight loss while gaining control over her career and firing her mom as manager. Meanwhile, Lovato has also openly discussed their body image issues and battle with anorexia and bulimia.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Winter spoke about the hate she received at an early age by some of the show’s fans who fat-shamed her on social media.

“I got called a fat slut when I was 13. That was rough,” Winter said. “Because I gained weight and my body changed, I had to wear different outfits and I wore a dress that had a cutout here. And it was like the headlines were dark. Fat slut was rough for me, and it continued. It was the fans, some of them, we have lovely, lovely fans, but some were also hard on me in the way they loved Alex Dunphy.”