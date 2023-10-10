Sofia Vergara is doing ‘great’ amid split from Joe Manganiello says Julie Bowen

Sofia Vergara is surrounded by people who love her, like her Modern Family costar, Julie Bowen. Fans of the beautiful Colombian actress have been curious about how she is doing since announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Vergara and Bowen worked together for over a decade, with Modern Family premiering on September 23, 2009, and concluding on April 8, 2020. Bowen attended the Step Up Inspiration Awards on Friday, where she spoke with PEOPLE about her “wonderful friend” and “role model,” saying she will “always” support her.

The Mixtape star said she’s spoken to Vergara, and “she’s doing great.” She noted that the Griselda star has always had an amazing support system, with “such a wonderful family that surrounds her.”

From her social media, the America’s Got Talent judge looks like she has been living her best life, with bathtub selfies in Paris, an epic girls’ nights out with Camila Morron, and topless throwbacks. For Bowen, she said it’s an indication of how she’s doing. “Her Instagram says it all,” the 51-year-old said.

Referencing Taylor Swift, who took a recently divorced friend to Travis Kelce’s game, Bowen joked, that Sofia is “good” and “doesn’t need Taylor Swift to take her to a game.”

Bowen knows how difficult divorce can be. She and her ex-husband, Scott Phillips, finalized their divorce in September 2018 after 13 years of marriage. “But I’m super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me,” she quipped.

Vergara and Manganiello: An end of an era

The former couple announced the news of their divorce in a joint statement on Monday, July 17th, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Manganiello officially filed two days later on July 19th.

The couple first met in July 2014 at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Manganiello proposed on Christmas Day in 2014. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, and they got engaged in November 2015. Since their wedding, Joe has been a stepfather to Sofia’s son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. They were also the co-parent of Bubbles, whom Vergara gave custody to Manganiello.