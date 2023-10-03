Sofia Vergara shares Paris update from her bathtub

Sofia Vergara shared a dazzling and natural selfie as she rested in between Paris Fashion Week events. The photo shows her in a stunning bathtub looking tired but happy as she ponders over her upcoming flight from Paris to Los Angeles.

The post is made up of two photos, one showing Vergara in the tub without any make up on and smiling at herself in the mirror, as she snaps the photo with one hand. The other photo shows the beautiful black and white marble tub. “2am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA,” she captioned the post, adding some crying laughing emojis.

Followers were quick to praise her look and the bathtub itself. “This is the bathtub of my dreams,” wrote a follower. “You look so beautiful,” wrote a second person.

Her most recent Instagram posts show a bit of what she’s been up to while in Paris, which includes lots of time spent with friends. Various posts show her hanging out with different people and enjoying herself at some Parisian restaurants, sharing photos of pastries and some of her favorite drinks.

Vergara’s year of changes

Earlier this year, Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they were getting a divorce. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vergara revealed that it’s been a crazy year for her. “It’s been very interesting, you know. It’s been an interesting year for me,” she said. “A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting.”

Despite the crazy emotions, Vergara wouldn’t have it any other way. “I can’t complain. I’ve had a great, great time. There’s always time for more good stuff coming.”

