Sofía Vergara shows support for Jessica Alba’s return to the big screen

Jessica Alba is making a comeback in an action-packed Netflix movie and her fans and celebrity friends have shown their support, as she makes her highly anticipated return with ‘Trigger Warning,’ where she also served as an executive producer.

Among her supporters, Lauren Sanchez showed her excitement after watching the trailer for the movie. “Yes!!!!!!!!!” Lauren wrote on Instagram, while Sofia Vergara shared the clip on Instagram Stories and wrote “OMG!!!!!!!”

The ‘Fantastic Four’ star plays Parker, a Special Forces agent. Parker is “on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died,” the synopsis explains.

“Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary), and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.”

However, her “search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.” “We finally have Jessica Alba back,” one person commented on social media, while someone else added, “Yessss!!!! So excited to have you back on the big screen.”

Other online users quickly thought her new project had something to do with her fan-favorite role in ‘Dark Angel.’ “Definitely got excited thinking this was a Dark Angel reboot until I turned on my sound,” one fan wrote. “Yaaaas girl! I hope this is the beginning of more kick ass character roles for her,” another online user added, “This the Jessica Alba we needed and missed.”