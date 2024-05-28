Sofía Vergara enjoys a day at the pool with her boyfriend Justin Saliman

The months have flown by, and the bond between actress Sofia Vergara and surgeon Justin Saliman has only grown stronger. Initially, Vergara opted for a low-key approach, maintaining discretion despite being frequently spotted by paparazzi alongside Saliman. She remained silent on her social media platforms, not hinting at the burgeoning relationship. However, those days of silence are now a thing of the past. Vergara has not only begun sharing photos with Saliman but has also openly declared her love for him, demonstrating a significant shift in their relationship. This change in her social media behavior is a clear indication of the depth of their connection.

On May 27, via Instagram, Vergara gave her followers a glimpse into her personal life. Known for sharing snippets of her daily life, she posted images from a delightful day at her home. Alongside pictures of her beloved pet, Amore, the “Griselda” (Netflix) star included images that featured Justin and two boys, suggesting a deeper integration of their lives.

©GettyImages



Sofía and Justin

One particularly endearing photo in her Instagram stories showed Saliman enjoying a day by the pool, his face lit up with a smile. Nearby, a young boy in a swimsuit seemed to be having a great time, raising his hand in a wave. Another photo captured a teenager in a swimsuit standing at the pool’s edge, smiling next to an inflatable rubber duck.

While Vergara did not provide further details, it is natural to speculate that the boys might be Saliman’s children, Stella and Dean. The 13 and 11-year-old kids are from Saliman’s previous marriage to actress Bree Turner, known for her roles in “Grimm” and “The Ugly Truth.” After a decade of marriage, Saliman and Turner separated in 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Despite their separation, Turner’s social media suggests they maintain a cordial relationship. This speculation adds an element of intrigue to the evolving relationship between Vergara and Saliman.

The difficulty in confirming the boys‘ identities is that Saliman and his family have generally stayed out of the media spotlight, and public photos of Stella and Dean are from their younger years. Nevertheless, it would not be surprising if they were indeed Saliman’s children, given the seriousness of Vergara and Saliman’s relationship. Saliman has already met Manolo González, Vergara’s only son, indicating a significant level of commitment.

©@sofiavergara



Sofía disfrutó de un día en casa con muy buena compañía.

In January, Vergara described her ideal partner during an appearance on the Spanish program “El Hormiguero” (Antena 3). She was already with Saliman then but kept his identity under wraps. “He has to be in his fifties like me, have children—I’m 51 years old—and be good-looking, but not necessarily divine like an actor,” she shared. Vergara also mentioned the importance of financial stability and quipped: “He has to have equal or more money than me.” Despite her coyness, it was clear that Saliman met all these criteria. At 51, he is the same age as Vergara, has two children, and is highly successful in his field, both as a specialist surgeon and as the owner of his own medical company.

©@sofiavergara



Justin ya ha convivido con el hijo de Sofía.

As Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman’s relationship continues to flourish, their willingness to blend their lives and families suggests a bright future ahead. What started as a discreet romance has blossomed into a publicly celebrated love, with both Vergara and Saliman showing a readiness to fully embrace each other’s worlds.