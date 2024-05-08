2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet©GettyImages
CELEBRITY SPLITS

Sofia Vergara admits it wouldn’t have been ‘fair’ to have a child with Joe Manganiello

She is known to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, who has been helping her during her recovery following her knee surgery.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have moved on with their lives following their divorce. The former celebrity couple, known as a fan-favorite Hollywood pairing for seven years, ended their relationship in the summer of 2023, and finalized their divorce recently, after selling the Los Angeles mansion.

READ MORE

Britney Spears finalizes divorce from Sam Asghari: Is he getting half her fortune?

Sofia Vergara introduces her new puppy Amore, after giving full custody of Bubbles to Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is excited to become a grandma: Talks about her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

The Colombian icon has opened up about the reason behind their divorce, admitting that she didn’t want to have more kids, while the actor wanted to be a father. Sofia had her first child Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, when she was 19, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside©GettyImages
Sofía Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

“There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not,” she said during an interview with People. “I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.”

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals©GettyImages

Sofia says she is grateful for her motherhood journey, but she is now ready to be a grandmother and has no desire to have more kids. “I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50,” she said. “I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 29, 2024©GettyImages

She is known to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, who has been helping her during her recovery following her knee surgery. During her interview with People she also stated what she is looking for in a relationship now. “Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want,“ she added, and ”no more kids.“

Related Video:

Kim Kardashian causes controversy after showing off tiny waist at Met Gala

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more