Sofia Vergara admits it wouldn’t have been ‘fair’ to have a child with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have moved on with their lives following their divorce. The former celebrity couple, known as a fan-favorite Hollywood pairing for seven years, ended their relationship in the summer of 2023, and finalized their divorce recently, after selling the Los Angeles mansion.

The Colombian icon has opened up about the reason behind their divorce, admitting that she didn’t want to have more kids, while the actor wanted to be a father. Sofia had her first child Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, when she was 19, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

©GettyImages



Sofía Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

“There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not,” she said during an interview with People. “I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.”

Sofia says she is grateful for her motherhood journey, but she is now ready to be a grandmother and has no desire to have more kids. “I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50,” she said. “I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.”

She is known to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, who has been helping her during her recovery following her knee surgery. During her interview with People she also stated what she is looking for in a relationship now. “Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want,“ she added, and ”no more kids.“