Sofia Vergara looks back at the first time she visited Los Angeles with her son Manolo in 2001

Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara has been making headlines recently after the Hollywood star opened up about her motherhood journey, which started when she was 19 years old. The Colombian icon decided to look back at a special moment with her son, reminiscing about the time he was with her in Los Angeles for the very first time.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the mother-son duo in Los Angeles, visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sofia was all smiles with Manolo, posing in front of Tom Cruise’s star. “[Throwback] to 2001 the first time [Manolo] came to LA,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a photo of them in 2015, when she received her own star.

“[Throwback] to 2015 celebrating with him me getting my walk of fame star!!!! Love u,” she wrote. Fans of the actress praised her for her successful career, including her co-stars and celebrity friends. “This is incredible,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented, while someone else commented, “Dreams come true.”

Sofia recently talked about her relationship with Manolo and revealed she is ready to become a grandmother. “I think I’ll be a fun grandmother,” she said to People magazine, adding that she wants her grandkids to call her “Abuela.”

Sofia also said that she has had a little practice taking care of her son, Manolo Vergara’s adorable pup. “On the weekends, he just drops his dog at my house,” she said. “And I used to drop him at my mom’s house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while.”

“I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy,” she also said to the publication.