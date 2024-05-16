Sofia Vergara dresses her dog Amore as a minion to celebrate ‘Despicable Me 4’

Sofia Vergara is gearing up for the release of “Despicable Me 4.” The Colombian actress has recruited her adorable dog Amore to help with the task, sharing photos of herself and her dog wearing the minions’ colors of yellow and blue.

Vergara shared a post made up of various photos, showing her in a yellow shirt and jeans, making a face as she stands in front of a screaming minion who wears a smilar outfit. Another photo shows her holding on to Amore, who’s wearing an adorable Minion onesie. “It’s coming for u!!!” she captioned the post. “Despicable Me 4!!! This summer!”

Amore is Vergara’s new Chihuahua puppy, which she acquired earlier this year following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. After the split, Manganiello decided to stay with their dog, Bubbles.

Over the past couple of months, Vergara has shared adorable photos of the dog, including one where she’s seen all glammed up while holding the puppy in front of the mirror. More photos include Amore hanging out with her twin, a bejeweled Chihuahua purse that the puppy seems enthralled with.

More about ‘Despicable Me 4’

“Despicable Me 4” is expected to premiere this summer, following Gru and his daughters as they welcome the newest member of their family, Gru Jr. Vergara appears to be playing Valentina, a rival of Gru, and the girlfriend of Maxime Le Mal, another villain played by Will Ferrell.