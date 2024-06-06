How Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo, inspired her on-screen son Manny from ‘Modern Family’

Sofia Vergara is sharing a glimpse of her mother-son relationship with Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The 51-year-old Hollywood star has been making a series of special appearances with her 32-year-old son, revealing some special moments from his childhood, and recently explaining that Manolo has some similarities to her on-screen son Manny, from the popular show ‘Modern Family.’

During her latest interview on The Talk, the ‘Griselda’ star explained that the character was without a doubt inspired by Manolo. “When I arrived to meet with the creators Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan they had in mind another, you know, ethnic woman, but they didn’t know who,” she said about the creators of the series.

“And when they met me and I started telling them my story how Manolo was a very old soul. He would be, like, even more mature than I was. I mean, he’d do all kind of, like, weird things,“ she explained. To which Manolo added; “There are some character traits of Manny that are mine. Like I was the kid drinking espressos or oiling the salad bowl, you know, made of wood.”

“We would be crossing the street and at like 4 years old he’s like, ‘Mom, hold my hand. This is dangerous,‘“ Sofia said. “I’m responsible!” Manolo responded. Sofia has been open about her decision not to have more kids, as she says she has lived that chapter of her life, watching Manolo grow up.

“It is great that I had him young because now I’m going to be 52 and he’s 32,” she said to People. “I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son.”