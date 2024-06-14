Where to Watch Copa América 2024: Broadcast information in Spanish and English

The 2024 Copa América is almost here, and soccer fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the biggest intercontinental tournament in Latin America. This year’s game will be exhilarating as it will feature a mix of 10 CONMEBOL teams and 6 CONCACAF teams, making for intense competition. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The tournament starts on Thursday, June 20th, with an exciting opening match between Argentina and Canada. The inaugural game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 8 PM ET. As the competition progresses, fans can look forward to the quarterfinals beginning on July 4th, followed by the semifinals on July 9th. The grand finale, the championship match, is scheduled for July 14th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Where to Watch in the United States

For those in the United States, there are several options to watch all the action of Copa América 2024 in English and Spanish.

English-Language Broadcast

FOX Sports holds the tournament’s English-language broadcasting rights. Fans can tune in to watch the games on the following FOX Sports platforms:

FOX

Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Fox Sports 2 (FS2)

Fox Sports app

These platforms will provide comprehensive coverage, including live matches, highlights, and expert analysis.

Spanish-Language Broadcast

For Spanish-speaking audiences, Univision has secured the Spanish-language broadcasting rights. The games will be broadcast on several of Univision’s channels:

Univision

TUDN

UniMás

ViX (TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service)

This extensive coverage ensures that Spanish-speaking fans experience every moment of the action, with commentary and analysis tailored to their preferences.

Streaming Options

For those who prefer to stream the games online, several platforms will be offering live coverage:

Fubo

DirecTV Stream

SlingBlue

These streaming services provide flexible options to watch the matches on various devices, ensuring fans can stay connected to the tournament wherever they are.

Don’t Miss a Moment

As Copa América 2024 unfolds, fans worldwide will be treated to thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re watching in English on FOX Sports or in Spanish on Univision, there are plenty of options to ensure you don’t miss a second of the excitement. Please mark your calendars for June 20th and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams as they battle for continental glory.