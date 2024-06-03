Countdown to Copa América 2024: The mascot for the ultimate South American soccer showdown

With just a few days left before the first whistle blows, anticipation is reaching fever pitch as the Copa América 2024 prepares to kick off on June 20th. This year, the most prestigious tournament for national teams in South America will be held in the United States, promising a vibrant fusion of cultures and an unforgettable soccer spectacle.

The Copa América 2024, a truly global event, will include 16 teams, ten from the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) and six from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). The teams vying for glory this year are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, and Canada, a diverse mix that adds to the tournament’s global appeal.

These teams, carefully selected based on their performance and potential, were divided into four groups through a draw, a process that adds an element of unpredictability to the tournament. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, setting the stage for thrilling encounters and the potential for underdog stories to unfold.

The draw has crafted an intriguing mix of groups, ensuring the tournament delivers high-stakes matches from the beginning. Each game will be critical as teams battle for one of the coveted spots in the next round, promising fans a series of captivating and competitive games.

In addition to soccer, Copa América 2024 will celebrate culture and tradition. The tournament organizers have introduced several icons to embody the event’s spirit. The official mascot, Captain, is an eagle that symbolizes the unique blend of South American soccer passion and the vibrant American atmosphere.

Moreover, the official song for the tournament has been unveiled. “Puntería,” a collaboration between global superstars Shakira and Cardi B, will be the soundtrack to Copa América 2024. The song is expected to energize fans and players alike, capturing the excitement and spirit of the competition. “It is a good pop song for the summer, which includes the incredible Cardi B, and it is an honor that it is the soundtrack of this massive cultural event,” said Shakira.