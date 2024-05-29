Latinos passionate about soccer are traveling for the 2024 Copa América

The largest soccer tournament in the Americas is one month away, and people from around the world are looking to visit the US to cheer for their country. The 2024 Copa América kicks off on Thursday, June 20, and fans from 16 participating countries are eagerly preparing to cheer their national teams in person at matches across 14 cities in the US.

The tournament will bring together the entire American continent and some of the biggest soccer stars on the planet representing countries such as Argentina and Brazil. According to Airbnb, the 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América has seen a wave of soccer fans looking to travel.

As anticipation for the event reaches a fever pitch, listing views from guests in competing countries outside the US spiked nearly 40 percent for match days compared to the previous year.

©Copa America



Schedule

The highest growth in listing views for Airbnb near the matches has been made by guests based in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada. Guests traveling from Canada, Brazil, and Argentina have booked the most nights during match days, apart from US guests.

“It is well-known that Latinos are passionate about soccer, so therefore it doesn’t come as a big surprise that fans from across the region would make the long trek to support their teams, participate in the fanfare, and ultimately get a shot at witnessing history,” said Jordi Torres Mallol, America’s Director for Airbnb, in a press release.

Destinations where Argentina’s national soccer team is scheduled to play have seen a surge in listing views on Airbnb. Atlanta and Jersey City saw some of the highest growth in listing views during match dates compared to the same period last year. Atlanta saw a +350% listing growth in listing views, where Argentina VS. Canada and Panama VS. USA matches will take place. Miami will host the final match and Airbnb listing views in the area have already increased by 10 percent.

©Airbnb



Airbnb feature to search for accommodation near the stadiums

Budget-friendly stays in hosting cities

Soccer fans looking for travel options can now use Airbnb’s special landing page, designed to help fans find accommodations near the stadiums. The brand created it to help travelers to focus on the excitement of watching the matches, rather than the hassles of long commutes. The page shows available stays in cities like Atlanta, Fort Worth, Jersey City, and Miami, where the final match will take place on July 14 at the Hard Rock Café. Additionally, Airbnb has introduced new features like shared wishlists, trip invitations, and direct group messaging to simplify group bookings when planning with family and friends.