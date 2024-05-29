Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo surprise fans at the traffic light in Miami

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are some of Miami’s most popular socialites. The family, which is rounded out by their kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, has managed to lead a relatively normal life, taking their kids to school and to soccer practice, and using their car to drive around town. In one of these occasions, Messi and Roccuzzo ran into some fans, resulting in a sweet and charming exchange.

©@leomessi



Messi and Roccuzzo in Miami

The couple was spotted in a traffic light. As they drove their vehicle, with their kids were in the backseat, fans started to wave and sending their hellos. They weren’t expecting for Messi to answer back. “Are you guys coming from there? You’re playing in the tournament?” he’s seen asking in the video.

The boys, who sound shellshocked, said, “Yes, we’re Galacticos,” referencing their soccer team, the Galacticos Soccer Academy of Naples, Florida.

Messi continued the conversation, asking the boys’ ages and more information. The boys revealed that they’d lost their most recent match, making the couple smile. “It doesn’t matter, that way we learn more,” they said.

The exchange concluded once the traffic light switched to green. “Thank you, Messi! You’re the best!” they boys said.

Lionel Messi and his recent encounter with Will Smith

Another symptom of Messi’s move across the globe is his willingness to get involved with all manner of publicity opportunities. Recently, he joined Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to promote their new film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

In the video, Messi knocks on Smith and Lawrence’s door. When they open, he excitedly asks “Bad Boys?”

Smith and Lawrence pretend that they’re not the Bad Boys, in theme with their latest film, which has them in hiding. “Wrong casa,” says Smith, closing the door on Messi’s face.

Aside from promoting the new film, the clip marks one of the first instances of Messi speaking English, a moment that many fans will remember.