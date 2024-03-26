WATCH: Will Smith returns for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die”

Will Smith is back on the big screen. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the franchise’s fourth film, coming out 30 years after the first one was released, and reuniting Smith with Martin Lawrence in a new adventure.

©GettyImages



Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys for Life’

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” follows Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they take on another case in Miami, this time involving the framing of their boss. This time around, the two are settled into their lives, raising their families and maintaining ther hilarious dynamic that Smith and Lawrence have mastered over the decades.

“The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy,” reads the film’s synopsis. “But this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”

The film co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

More about ‘Bad Boys’

The “Bad Boys” franchise kicked off in 1995, following two detectives of the Miami Police Department with different yet complimenting personalities. The intial two films were directed by Michael Bay, with the latter two being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The franchise has grossed around $840 million worldwide, becoming one of Smith’s biggest projects in his career.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premieres in theaters this June 7th.