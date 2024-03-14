Jada Pinkett Smith, Emily Estefan, and more congratulate Willow on the release of her new song

Willow Smith has released a new song, receiving praise from all corners of the internet. Titled “Symptom of Life,” the song has been shared by Willow’s parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who’ve discussed how proud they are of their daughter’s hard work and have prompted the support of various artists, including Emily Estefan and Queen Latifah.

Willow shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, showing her singing to the camera in the midst of trees and nature. “Symptom of Life SONG & MUSIC VIDEO DROPS TODAY !” she captioned the post. “This visual is for all the beautiful people who have ever gone into nature with their friends & been guided to a deeper understanding of life together by plant medicine. I hope this song and visual can bring catharsis to anyone who experiences them.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will both shared videos of their daugther, sharing sweet messages of support. “Go ‘head, Bean!!” wrote Will. Jada wrote a lengthier statement, congratulating her daughter and commending her hard work, which she’s witnessed first hand. “Congrats Willow!! You’ve worked soooo hard to become the artist you’ve always dreamed to be since you were a little girl,” reads her caption. “It’s been inspiring and an honor to watch your journey all the way through. I love you.”

The messages attracted the attention of musicians like Queen Latifah and Emily Estefan, who praised Willow and her song. “So FIREEEEE,” wrote Estefan. Latifah added various white heart emojis.

Willow’s song mixes “light and dark”

In a press release, Willow discussed “Symptom of Life” and some of her decisions in its composition and music video, which she also directed. “The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery,” she said. “There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark.”