Willow Smith joins the shirtless suit trend, worn by Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Kidman

Willow Smith is known for her incredible sense of style. The 23-year-old star is always having fun with her outfits, both on and off the red carpet, and this time wasn’t the exception, attending the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney.

Willow decided to go for the new stylish shirtless suit trend, previously seen in men and women. The singer wore an all-black Dior ensemble, which consisted of ankle-length trousers, and a matching black jacket with nothing underneath. She completed the look with a pair of loafers and black socks.

Willow wore multiple statement necklaces and added silver rings, rocking a soft glam makeup look including a dark shade of lipstick, posing for the cameras and showing off her stylish look.

Both Willow and her brother Jaden Smith are always making headlines for their outfits and fashion choices. Most recently, the two famous siblings attended the Grammy Salute to Hip-Hop, with Willow wearing a patchwork two-piece suit, paired with a pair of black boots, while Jaden wore an all-black ensemble, including a mesh headpiece.

Willow’s latest music release ‘Alone’ also made headlines as it has a very important meaning for her. “When we’re alone, when there’s nobody there to distract us from our own thoughts, we try to run away from it,” she said to Rolling Stone. “But I feel like it’s a really interesting practice to understand and to really see what changes when you don’t try to push it away.”

She also talked about her relationship with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and her songwriting. “I really started loving her with so much more tenderness and way less expectations, which allowed her to see me differently and to love me differently,” Willow said.